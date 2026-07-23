Building Pune | New road to ease traffic flow in Mundhwa-Magarpatta area

The new road will help resolve traffic congestion at Mahatma Phule Chowk in Mundhwa, Shivaji Chowk in Keshavnagar, and in the Magarpatta area. (File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will build a new 1,150-metre-long and 24-metre-wide road from the Keshavnagar bridge to Mundhwa to ease traffic congestion in the Mundhwa–Magarpatta area, officials said.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 93 crore and planned under a public-private partnership, will offer an alternative route for vehicles.

Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe had urged the PMC to build two roads—one from the Keshavnagar bridge to Mundhwa and the other near the Hadapsar railway station—to address the area’s worsening traffic condition.

“Both proposed roads are included in the city’s development plan. They will create alternative and new road links for people travelling from Mundhwa–Keshavnagar and Magarpatta to Sade Satranali, Amanora township, Malwadi, and onward to Manjari, Hadapsar, Hadapsar railway station, Ghorpadi, and Koregaon Park,” he said.