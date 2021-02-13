PMC is coming to the help of orphans who struggle to settle down after 18

There was a need to provide the orphans additional support to enable them to settle down in life, Sahastrabudhe said,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is coming to the help of orphans who struggle to settle down after attaining the age of 18 years and are made to leave the orphanage.

“The orphans have to leave the orphanage after attaining the age of 18 years. However, it was not possible for them to settle down immediately and have to suffer,” said Madhuri Sahastrabudhe, chairperson of the civic women and child welfare committee.

Asserting that there was a need to provide the orphans additional support to enable them to settle down in life, Sahastrabudhe said, “The PMC realised the need of orphans to settle down in life. Thus, the civic body can enable them to avail benefits of existing civic schemes of providing professional training and technical education for the urban poor. Also, the scheme of providing financial assistance of around Rs 10,000 for starting a business for the urban poor can be made available for the orphans in the city.”

The state government has made reservation of one percent for orphans in the government jobs but they need to be provided with needed qualifications for getting eligible for the government posts, Sahastrabudhe said.

The PMC has relaxed the eligibility criteria for the orphans to avail the benefits of civic schemes, she said, adding that they will not have to give their residential proof of three years in the city.

The plan is to provide maximum support to the orphans in settling down in life, Sahastrabudhe added.

She also said that there are few experiences of orphans struggling to settle down in life after coming to the city. “There are two orphanages, one in Yerawada and another in Baramati, in Pune district. Orphans from across the orphanages in the state come to the city after attaining the age of 18 years to settle down in life. They might not be large in number but at least those coming to the city would benefit from PMC initiative,” Sahastrabudhe said.

They will only have to submit the certificate of being orphan, educational status and present residential proof to avail the benefit, she said.

The civic women and child welfare committee has passed the resolution tabled by Sahastrabudhe and forwarded it to the civic standing committee and general body for their nod so that it would be implemented as early as possible.