PMC intensifies action against those violating Covid19 safety norms

People seen having tea at a tea shop while a mascot wearing a mask in the background at Apabalwant Chowk in Pune. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Getting tough against those violating the rules and regulations set to contain the spread of Covid19 in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started to penalise individual citizens as well as organisations for not adhering to the declared norms.

The recent surge in the cases has become a cause of concern for the civic body.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

In the last week, 163 citizens were penalised for not wearing masks, 165 citizens for spitting in the open while action was taken against 90 restaurants, 47 malls, and shops for violating the Covid19 safety norms declared by the PMC. The civic administration has taken action against 2,35,060 citizens for not using masks in public places and recovered Rs 11.73 crore in penalty. Also, 5,116 citizens were fined for spitting in public and Rs 6.96 lakh was recovered from them. Masks were made mandatory since the outbreak since last year.

The hotels and restaurants were issued SoP for operating their eating joints while ensuring safety measures for customers. However, there have been rampant violations of rules by restaurants and hotels. “Around 549 hotels and restaurants have been penalised for violating the set norms and a total fine of Rs 1.01 lakh recovered from them so far,” said a civic officer.

Similarly, there were 1,256 malls and shops that were penalised so far with a collection of Rs 1.63 lakh from them.