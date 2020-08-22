PMC inspects inflated private hospital bills, deducts Rs 25.69L from 48 bills

The district administration appointed senior administrative officers and medical officers for the inspection of bills above Rs 1.5 lakh within one hour of when they were prepared by respective hospitals. (Representational)

Acting on complaints of inflated bills of Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deducted a total of Rs 25.69 lakh in the last seven days after inspecting bills of 48 patients.

There had been many complaints about private hospitals levying inflated bills of huge amounts for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the city. The district administration appointed senior administrative officers and medical officers for the inspection of bills above Rs 1.5 lakh within one hour of when they were prepared by respective hospitals.

“There were 68 complaints of inflated bills in the last seven days, with a total amount of Rs 1.71 crore,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. “The inspection of bills was done, and a total deduction of Rs 25.69 lakh was enforced on 48 bills.”

He added that the PMC will also take legal action against the hospitals after reducing the inflated bills. Private hospitals have been under the government scanner since the pandemic began, initially for allegedly refusing beds to Covid-19 patients by hiding the status of availability, and later for inflating bills.

Treatment of critical patients is being done in hospitals, while those with mild or no symptoms are allowed to isolate at home, or in institutes, to make beds available for critical patients.

Drive-up Covid testing facility comes up in city

Pune: To make Covid-19 testing more accessible to Pune’s residents, GenePath Diagnostics (GPDX), a city-based next-generation diagnostics company, has set up the first Covid drive-up collection centre in the city.

Patients can directly drive or walk up to the collection, located at Safire Park Galleria in Wakde-wadi and have their swab testing done. They can then download their test results in less than 24 hours from GenePath’s DX’s online report portal. Appointments can be booked between Monday and Friday from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday and from 9 am to 12 pm by calling +91 20 48566661.

Founded by Dr Nikhil Phadke in 2008, GenePath diagnostics offers RT-PCR testing and a rapid antigen test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 RNA from respiratory samples using ICMR-approved test kits. It also offers Covid-19 antibody tests. GenePath has tested almost 15,000 patient samples in the last four months.

Patients will be required to bring their Aadhar card and other government-issued photo IDs, and pay an amount of Rs 2,200 for the test.

