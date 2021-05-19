PMC increases health cover for urban poor for treatment of Mucormycosis

People sit outside Pune railway station during lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serum, the worlds largest vaccine maker based in Pune, will deliver 220 million doses to Indias vaccine-starved federal and state governments over the next few months, which can cover 8% of the country's population.

With the increasing number of patients of Mucormycosis post recovery from Covid-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to incur expenditure up to Rs 3 lakh on its treatment for urban poor registered in the health scheme of the civic body.

“It has been noticed that some of the citizens recovering from Covid19 are now suffering due to serious ailments of Mucormycosis in the city. The treatment for the disease is very expensive and unaffordable to the common citizens,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The PMC has decided to include the Black fungus in the list of diseases for which the civic body provides financial assistance to the urban poor in the 140 empanelled hospitals in the city, he said adding the PMC was providing health insurance of up to Rs one lakh for urban poor and now the limit is extended to Rs three lakh for treatment of patients suffering due to Mucormycosis.

Also, the PMC has decided to start its treatment in a civic-run Dalvi hospital, Mohol said. “A total of 15 beds will be reserved in the hospital for treatment of patients suffering from Black fungus. The PMC is also equipping the operation theatre with the latest necessary items. The civic administration will also appoint an expert doctor in the hospital for treatment of patients suffering from Mucormycosis.”

The PMC has appealed to the recovered Covid19 patients to report to the nearest hospital as soon as they notice symptoms of Mucormycosis in them.