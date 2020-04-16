PMC identifies 80 pvt hostels to house 17,000 patients, also looks at marriage halls, civic buildings

The additional municipal commissioner has also directed that response teams be set up at each of the 15 ward offices in the city. Two ambulances have been provided to each ward office. (Express File) The additional municipal commissioner has also directed that response teams be set up at each of the 15 ward offices in the city. Two ambulances have been provided to each ward office. (Express File)

The ward offices should be ready to manage these facilities, and they should focus on cleanliness and food facilities, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Muthe.

Civic officers also have to ensure that arrangements for collection of swab samples and eventual treatment of patients, while ensuring all facilities, is made at the quarantine centres.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Shantani Goyal said all ward offices should identify marriage halls, private hostels and civic buildings in their areas to set up quarantine facilities there, if needed.

On Wednesday, during a meeting of senior civic officers, they were asked to be more proactive and decisive in their fight against the virus.

“The civic officers need to take decisions fast in any case or situation related to fighting COVID-19 in their respective jurisdictions and begin implementations without delay,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal. Civic officers should not wait for approvals from their seniors and take effective steps to tackle the situation, she said.

She said it has been noticed that the civic staff have been taking medical leave. “The medical board of PMC will scrutinise each application of medical leave, along with supporting documents. If found to be medically unfit, the employee will be relieved of his duties, ” said Agarwal.

Civic health chief Ramchandra Hankare said the PMC has set up 74 flu clinics across the city to treat patients with symptoms of the flu, while referring those suspected to have coronavirus to designated hospitals. He urged local residents with symptoms of cold, cough, soar throat, fever and breathlessness to not get scared and visit flu clinics for treatment.

