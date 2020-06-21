For patients with mild or no Covid-symptoms, PMC allows home quarantine

Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct a health survey. (Express Photo) Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct a health survey. (Express Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allow Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms to stay in home quarantine, as against compulsory institutional quarantine, but only if they follow all the instructions issued by the administration.

“Patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have very mild or no symptoms can be given permission to stay in home quarantine as per the eligibility criteria set by the government. However, the patient will have to strictly adhere to instructions by the authorities,” Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said on Sunday.

If the patient concerned is co-morbid – he/she has underlying health conditions making them vulnerable to the infection – then the decision of whether home quarantine is allowed will be taken by both the patient and the medical officer of the local Covid care centre or a private hospital. “The co-morbid patient will have to ensure that their health parameters remain in control through consultations with medical experts,” said Gaikwad.

The civic health inspector of the area in which the patient lives should check whether the facilities available at the residence of the patient, such as an independent room and toilet, are adequate for home quarantine. The patient has to get permission for home quarantine from both the Covid care centre and the health inspector.

The patient also needs to have a physically fit ‘caretaker’ round-the-clock. Supplements of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) have to be given to the caretaker and close contacts of the patient, as per suggestions of the medical officer, and details of the dosage should be included in the discharge summary card. The patient will also be given a specific diet and medication routine to be followed during the home quarantine.

The home-quarantined patient or their caretaker has to immediately get in touch with the medical officer of the Covid care centre, the ward medical officer or the survey team if the patient faces symptoms such as breathlessness and chest pain, among others.

The home quarantine period will last for 17 days after the diagnosis, and if no symptoms are seen during this period, there will be no need for another Covid-19 test.

The patient will also have to download mobile applications Aarogya Setu and Mahakavach, and update the civic survey officer, ward medical officer and the survey team about health information.

The Covid care centre will have to provide the name of the patient, along with the address and two phone contacts, to both the local survey team and disaster management cell, so that the patient’s health can be monitored continuously for 17 days.

While the disaster management cell will enquire about the patient’s health condition over the phone every day, the survey team should visit the patient daily for health updates, and direct them to the Covid care centre if any symptoms are noticed in the patient.

