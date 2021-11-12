PMC health inspector arrested for taking Rs 5,000 from waste collection vehicle operator

THE state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a health inspector of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 from a waste collection vehicle operator.

The ACB has also arrested the health inspector’s aide for allegedly accepting the bribe on his behalf.

The arrested health inspector has been identified as Swapnil Kothawale (32) and his aide as Prakash Waghchaure (56). The complainant in the case operates a waste collection vehicle in Yerawada area for the PMC.

ACB officials said that Kothawale demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant to allow him to keep operating the vehicle. The complainant then approached the ACB. On Thursday, the ACB verified the demand made by Kothawale and laid a trap.

Waghchaure was caught while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 5,000. Subsequently, Kothawale too was placed under arrest. An offence in this regard was registered at Yerawada police station under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.