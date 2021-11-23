Recruitment underway to fill over 850 posts at PMC Health Department

As many as 855 sanctioned posts are lying vacant at the Health Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Of these, 126 are key posts including that of radiologists (15), gynaecologists (8), general surgeons (8), ICU physicians (4), ENT specialists (4), paediatric surgeons (4), dentists (6), pathologists (7), physiotherapists (9) and others.

According to data with the department, there are 1,678 sanctioned posts in Class-I to Class-IV in the department. Of these, 823 have been filled, while the remaining will be advertised. At present, only 34 of the 160 sanctioned Class-I posts have been filled. The posts of city TB officer, AIDS nodal officer, neonatologist and cardiologist remain vacant.

Top officials, however, pointed out that the process is ongoing and the posts will be filled soon. “The recruitment process is underway and we are getting a response,” Dr Anjali Sabne, Assistant Medical Officer of Health told The Indian Express.

During the pandemic, the civic body had to engage the services of around 750 personnel on a contract basis. While 16 have left, the remaining are spread across Covid vaccination centres, dispensaries and civic-run hospitals. During the pandemic, around 53,694 Covid patients were admitted to PMC-run health facilities. Currently, there is only one ICU physician, paediatrician and gynaecologist each among the 738 contractual staff. There are five MBBS-qualified medical officers and 184 BAMS-qualified practitioners, besides 155 auxiliary nursing midwives, plus nursing and hospital attendants.

While there are 40 postgraduate and MBBS candidates who are completing their bond service and posts of medical officers have been filled, it is a challenge to get specialists and super specialists. According to well-informed sources, monetary considerations have been a challenge and officials had several years ago written to the state government on the issue. Sources pointed out that an MD physician would easily earn between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per month in private practice. However, the salary here is approximately Rs 80,000 for Class-I personnel and lesser for Class-II staff.

On an average, over two lakh patients avail out-patient treatment across PMC hospitals and clinics a year, while an approximate 1.6 lakh are admitted. There are 18 maternity homes, apart from the main 400-bed Kamala Nehru General Hospital and 120-bed Naidu Hospital, besides civic dispensaries. The PMC recruitment drive will now invite applications for the 126 Class-I posts, 127 Class-II posts, 400 Class-III vacancies and 202 Class-IV positions.

Among the Class-II and III posts include those of ten X-ray technicians, 51 junior laboratory assistants, 18 senior nurses/assistant matrons, 71 auxiliary nursing midwives and others. Among the Class-IV staff are as many as 91 vacancies for hospital attendants (nursing orderly) and 71 ayahs who care for the sick, elderly and infirm.