PMC health chief warns staff of action if shared information with media

Earlier, the PMC health department chief had directed its staff and senior officers not to leave their cabin without his permission.

After putting a check on the movement of health department staff, the on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has warned of action against any staff providing official information to the media without taking permission from the civic health chief.

PMC health chief Ashish Bharati on Friday issued an order on making any health department information public. “It has been noticed that many of the health department staff and officers provide information of the department to the media. This unnecessarily defames the administration. Senior civic officers and office bearers of PMC have also expressed displeasure over the wrong news reports based on the wrong information provided by the health department staff,” said Bharati in the written communication.

He said providing any information of the health department without the permission of department chief is violation of the administrative discipline. “Thus, everyone is instructed not to contact the media on their own. Also, if the media representatives approach you for information, then nothing should be shared without the permission of health department chief. If there is violation of the instructions, then the concerned staff would face serious action under the service rules of PMC,” Bharati said.

Pointing out the rules, he said that civic staff should not share any work-related information either received from other recognised sources or collected by them as part of their work. “The PMC service rules also states that no staff make public grievances against their seniors to the media persons or representatives of private organisations. The staff should raise their grievances to the designated officers in the proper way,” he said.

Earlier, the PMC health department chief had directed its staff and senior officers not to leave their cabin without his permission. Every movement of the staff and senior officers during working hour should be noted down in a separate register, the direction had stated. Also, the staff and officers were asked to only leave their cabin for any official purpose after informing or taking permission of their respective seniors.