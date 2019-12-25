PMC has potential of Rs 10,000-cr revenue collection: Rasane

Pune Municipal Corporation Pune Municipal Corporation

Estimating the revenue collection potential of Rs 10,000 crore for the civic body, newly-elected Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee Chairperson Hemant Rasane Tuesday directed the civic administration to set up a dedicated cell to boost the revenue collection by tackling leakages in the existing sources while exploring new revenue sources.

“The PMC has been able to achieve revenue collection of Rs 2,900 crore till November-end. Considering the average per month, the collection would go maximum up to Rs 4,350 crore by the end of the financial year. This is much less than the set target of Rs 6,085 crore for 2019-20,” said Rasane.

He said it has been observed that the revenue collection has been up to Rs 4,300 crore in last few years but the expenditure has been going up due to increasing boundaries of the civic body.

“Of the Rs 4,300 crore revenue generation, around Rs 3,000 crore goes for the revenue expenditure for payment of salaries of employees and maintenance of civic infrastructure. This leaves very less funds for capital expenditure which affects the development of new civic infrastructure in the city,” Rasane said, adding that the only way out to make available funds for capital expenditure would be to increase the revenue collection.

The civic body will have to introduce cut in the proposed capital expenditure for the current financial year and many projects would have to be shelved considering the shortage of funds, he said.

“I estimate that the civic body has the potential of collecting Rs 10,000 crore of revenue if it is able to fix the leakages in the present system. There is no need to increase taxes… but to increase the efficiency of civic staff,” Rasane said.

The chairperson said he would set a target of additional Rs 1,000 crore revenue collection for the next financial year without increasing the taxes.

Rasane said if leakages in the property tax collection, which is the major direct revenue source, are checked, then the collection would increase by 20 per cent.

