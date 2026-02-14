PMC halts long-awaited Mula-Mutha riverfront opening, citing Ajit Pawar’s demise

The Pune civic body has postponed the opening of a stretch of the Mula-Mutha riverbank to the public for recreational activities, citing Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane accident.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was to open a 1.5 km stretch of the Mula-Mutha riverbank to the public and residents on its foundation day, February 15. However, the civic administration has postponed it as citizens are still in a state of shock due to the death of Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar,” said Dinkar Gojare, acting chief engineer at the PMC’s project department.

The decision to open the riverbank stretch will be taken later, he said, adding that work on other stretches is on in full swing under the riverfront development (RFD) project.

The opening of the developed riverbank would have enabled residents to walk, cycle, and enjoy recreational activities along a 1.5 km section of the 44.4 km riverfront.

“The 1.5 km stretch was to be open to the public in the morning and evening for recreational activities from 6 to 9 am and 5 to 8 pm. The residents were to have access to this area for physical exercise as well. The PMC is going to develop facilities for vehicle parking, drinking water, public toilets and eateries in the next stage of the project,” Gojare said, adding that most of the work on the stretch between Sangamwadi to Bundgarden is complete.

The PMC has divided the project into phases, each covering different stretches. The first is a 3.7-km section from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden. This will be followed by the development of a 5.5-km stretch from Bund Garden to Mundhwa, and an 8.1-km stretch from Aundh to Balewadi. The PMC is working to complete the 5-km stretch from Sangamwadi to Kalyaninagar by the end of March this year.

The civic administration will also undertake a tree-plantation drive under the RFD in the developed area, involving newly elected corporators.

What the RFD project entails

The PMC’s Rs 4,727 crore RFD project faced significant criticism and legal challenges from citizen groups and environmentalists. It is being implemented along the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront development project in Ahmedabad. In Pune, the RFD will cover 44 km of riverfront, with 22 km developed on each side, extending through Pimpri Chinchwad as well.

According to the PMC, the project will enhance the rivers’ water-carrying capacity and provide complete flood protection for the localities adjacent to the river.

In March 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the project, which was subsequently challenged by environmentalists before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court. Environmentalists expressed concerns about potential damage to the river’s ecology and the increased risk of flooding during the monsoon season.

The court directed the government to obtain the necessary environmental clearance for the project and to adhere to the guidelines set by the expert committee.

The project aims to construct 91 km of relevant embankments along the banks to protect low-lying areas from flooding. There will be green embankments in a 247-hectare area, including landscaping on the sloped pitches of the urban and rural riparian areas.

The Bund Garden barrage will be preserved, while a check dam and a weir will be upgraded to advanced barrages, with an additional barrage proposed for the project. This enhancement will facilitate water sports and boating on the river.

The project proposes public amenities on 23 hectares of land, including 18 temples, 18 crematoriums, and an increase in food courts from five to 11. The public will be able to access the river via 249 staircases, 19 ramps, and 74 refurbished ghats. It also proposes parks and gardens on 50 hectares of land.