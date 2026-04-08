PMC to use ground-penetrating radar to map underground utility lines

The Pune Municipal Corporation has made Ground Penetrating Radar surveys mandatory for all road projects to map underground utility lines and prevent damage during digging. (Source: File)

Waking up to the inconvenience caused by damage to utility lines laid below city roads, the Pune civic body has made Ground Penetrating Radar Survey mandatory for all road works to map the utility lines to avoid damage to them during digging of roads.

“The instructions are to be strictly followed by officials of the civic road department,” said Rajesh Bankar, chief engineer in-charge of the department.

Road works and their maintenance are carried out by the civic road department. “While carrying out these works, it is necessary to find out the manhole chamber covers buried under the road, the valve chambers of the water supply department as well as various utility lines such as power utility, gas lines, water supply channels and cables of various internet companies. These are important underground utilities, but they are often damaged due to lack of information about their location,” he said.