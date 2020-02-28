Pune Municipal Corporation goes the 5-day week route, but emergency services excluded

The decision will not apply to civic departments that have to follow the Company Act or Emergency Services rules. The decision will not apply to civic departments that have to follow the Company Act or Emergency Services rules.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday announced that barring some crucial departments, all employees of the civic body will have a five-day work week, following a similar decision taken by the state for all government employees.

To ensure that it doesn’t hamper emergency services, the new norm will not be applicable to the Education, Health, Fire Control and Solid Waste management departments. In an official order, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the state government has taken the decision to introduce a five-day week in government offices, so the PMC has decided to implement it in the civic body accordingly.

The decision will not apply to civic departments that have to follow the Company Act or Emergency Services rules, said Gaikwad. However, employees of civic departments that will get two days off per week will have to put in longer hours at work. “The working hours from Monday to Friday have been increased by 45 minutes. The office will open 15 minutes earlier and the working hours will be extended by 30 minutes,” stated the order.

