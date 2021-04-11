PMC gets applications from 25 companies for vaccination at workplace

Two days after the Union government allowed vaccinations at workplace, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received applications from at least 25 private companies requesting the civic administration vaccination camps on their premises. The civic body is likely to hold the first vaccination at workplace camp on Monday.

“The first camp under ‘vaccination at workplace’ will take place at the Kothrud campus of Cummins India Ltd. Two more camps are lined up and will be organised soon,” said a civic officer.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, the PMC health department has constituted two teams of four members each for the vaccination at workplace programme to inoculate at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries.

The team includes one medical officer, two nurses and a peon at the camp. The team will have to collect the vaccine stock from the civic vaccination centre in Narayan Peth. Assistant Medical Officer Anjali Sabne is providing the manpower for the team while Assistant Medical Officer Vaishali Jadhav is providing the necessary support to set up the camps. Ashish Agarwal is the nodal officer of the PMC for the vaccination at workplace programme.

The civic administration move comes after the Union government allowed vaccinations at workplace from April 11. Under the programme, private or government organisations planning vaccination camps at their workplace have to contact the PMC on vaccination.campus@gmail.com or punevaccination.campus@gmail.com.

The concerned ward medical officer of the area where the organisation is based has to verify whether there are at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries in the organisation as if the location for the vaccination camp is suitable for the purpose. “The organisation with a proper place for the camp can get nearby organisations to take advantage of the vaccination camp for their eligible staff. So, the same camp can cover many beneficiaries at the same place,” said a civic officer.

“The PMC has got more than 50 enquiries from private companies to set up vaccination camps at the workplace,” the civic official said.

If the place is finalised, then a data entry operator of the organisation has to be given training to use the CoWin app and report at one of the vaccination centres of the civic body. The zonal medical officer and ward medical officer of the area have to supervise the vaccination camp.

Steps or guidelines for centres for vaccination at the workplace:

1. Request or proposal to be sent for CVC by company.

2. PMC to send consent form to the company.

3. Filled consent form to be sent by company.

4. Based on the consent form, site inspection to be done by medical team as per Union government guidelines

5. Data entry operator to be properly trained for using CoWin application.

6. After medical team inspection or consent, the company has to arrange for the logistics of the medical team from Narayan Peth Vaccination PMC medical store PMC medical store for smooth coordination.

7. Organisation has to provide list of employees who are above 45 years of age with their details

8. Banner and stands to be displayed during vaccination.

9. Photos to be taken during the session.

