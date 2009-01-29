Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

PMC garbage van kills motorcycle rider

A speeding garbage van of Pune Municipal Corporation knocked down a 35-year-old motorcycle rider Rajshekhar Angadi at Phursungi on the PuneSaswad Road on Wednesday morning.

Written by Express News Service | Pune | Published: January 29, 2009 2:12:37 am
Related News

A speeding garbage van of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) knocked down a 35-year-old motorcycle rider Rajshekhar Angadi at Phursungi on the PuneSaswad Road on Wednesday morning. An angry mob pelted stones on the vehicle,beat its driver and blocked the Pune-Saswad road,causing a major traffic jam for about an hour. The motorcyclist was killed on the spot.

The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested truck driver Mahendra Ankush Nimbalkar (40),a resident of Baner Road.

According to the police,Angadi was a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Phursungi. He was riding home on his motorcycle after dropping his daughter at her school when the PMCs garbage container dashed him from the backside.

Angry residents also punctured the tyres of the vehicle. The situation went out of control as none of the police and PMC personnel reached the spot immediately. It was learnt that most of the staff of Loni Kalbhor police station were deployed on the security duty of NCP leader Sharad Pawars function in Shirur. A local resident said that it was only about 45 minutes after the accident a policeman reached the spot.

Soon,the residents along with local political workers blocked the road where accident took place. A team of Hadapsar police led by senior inspector V S Sonawane went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Residents alleged that PMCs garbage containers are driving at high speeds and many PMC drivers consume alcohol while driving.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now