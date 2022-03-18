PMC: Five-year term ends but functioning of panels of elected representatives to continue under administrator

With the five-year term of its elected general body ending on March 14, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that the term of various committees of elected representatives has also come to an end even as their functioning would continue as per the law under the appointed administrator.

Municipal secretary Shivaji Daundkar said that the five-year term of elected general body of PMC has come to an end on Monday and the state government has appointed the municipal commissioner as administrator for the civic body.

The municipal secretary department is responsible for organising meetings, preparing proposals and agenda for the meeting along with finalising the minutes of meeting of general body, standing committee and all other special committees including legal committee, city improvement committee, women and child welfare committee, sports committee, education committee and name committee.

Daundkar said the heads of all civic departments have been instructed to follow the new system for functioning. “As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the general body meeting has to be conducted before 20th of every month while that of the standing committee has to be conducted every week. The meetings of other committees have to be conducted every fortnight,” he said.

The municipal secretary said there is a system to submit the proposals for committees to the municipal secretary department, which will list them in the agenda of the meeting. “The action on the proposals would be taken as per the decision of the administrator,” Daundkar said.