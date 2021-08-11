PMC announces financial aid for 5 meritorious students each from Class 10 and 12 in civic-run schools

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday decided to provide financial assistance for higher education to five top students each from Class 10 and Class 12 of the city’s civic-run schools.

As many as one lakh students study in civic-run schools from Class 1 to Class 12. “These students are from poor families. Talented students have to give up on their education aspirations due to financial issues, which have worsened during the pandemic. So we have decided to provide financial assistance till graduation for five meritorious students each from Class 10 and 12,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

The proposal was tabled by the PMC’s women and child welfare committee.

The PMC will also put money in the bank accounts of all 1,534 students of the civic-run Rajiv Gandhi E-learning school so they can purchase books for the new academic year, Rasane added.

The PMC has also decided to provide 100 per cent health insurance cover to civic employees and their family members.

“Civic staff have been working as frontline workers to contain the spread of Covid-19. The PMC health scheme had only 90 per cent cover for health insurance but due to the pandemic, it has been decided that civic staff and their family members will have 100 per cent health insurance cover,” Rasane said.

It has also been decided to set up a first aid clinic at civic headquarters for emergencies. “At least 4,000 civic staff work at civic headquarters ever yday. Another 5,000 people visit the building every day. So, it is necessary to set up a first aid clinic in the civic building to cater to emergency health requirements,” he said, adding that the civic administration plans to post a doctor, nurse and other health staff for duty in the building.