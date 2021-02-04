PMC falls short of funds to pay bills of staff and urban poor, demands more funds

The PMC had made a budgetary provision of Rs 40.50 crore to pay the medical bills of the working and retired civic staff along with their family members in the hospital empaneled with the civic body. (File photo)

With the budgetary allocation for health insurance scheme for the urban poor and civic staff getting exhausted, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has sought additional Rs eight crore more to meet the expenditure till March end.

The civic administration demanded Rs four crore each for meeting the expenditure of health insurance of urban poor and civic staff, both working and retired. “The PMC standing committee has accepted the demand of civic administration and made Rs eight crore available to them to meet the much needed expenditure,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

The PMC had made a budgetary provision of Rs 40.50 crore to pay the medical bills of the working and retired civic staff along with their family members in the hospital empaneled with the civic body. Additional Rs one crore was recently made available to meet the expenditure as available allocation was falling short but it too was found to be insufficient. “The PMC has spent Rs 40.35 crore till January 27 to incur the medical expenditure of the civic staff and their families. There would be an additional Rs four crore required to meet the expenditure for the purpose till March end,” said additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal in the proposal.

As per the health insurance scheme for the urban poor, the PMC enrolls slum dwellers with annual income of maximum Rs one lakh by charging them an annual fee of Rs 200 per family. The civic body pays the medical bill for their treatment for serious ailment in the private hospitals empaneled with the PMC. There are a total of 10,630 registered beneficitting families under the scheme and 11,782 of them have availed the facility this year till now.

The PMC had made a budgetary provision of Rs 42 crore for meeting the expenditure of health insurance scheme for urban poor and the entire allocation was exhausted so additional Rs 11.99 crore were spent on paying bills for treatment of Covid19 patients. Further, the civic administration has pending bills of Rs two crore to be paid to the private hospital so there was a need of additional Rs four crore to meet the expenditure till March end.

Residents of the newly merged 11 villages too have enrolled themselves under the scheme for urban poor and it has resulted in an increase of patients and the rates of medical treatment have also been increased. There is also an increase in patients suffering with ailments related to kidney, heart and cancer. The budgetary allocation was insufficient due to an increase in expenditure for treatment of Covid19 patients.

The civic administration has been facing shortage of funds for implementation of the health scheme since last few years and seeking additional funds to meet the increased expenditure. Thus, the administration is now planning to rope in insurance companies to execute the scheme for the civic body.