PMC extra cautious to avoid flooding like last year

With the Southwest monsoon’s arrival over the district on Friday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is taking extra precautions to avoid problems related to flooding.

The city had witnessed flash floods in the monsoon last year, leading to loss of lives and damages to properties, making at least 26 families homeless. Areas along the Sinhagad Road and Satara Road were the worst-affected as water from nullahs gushed onto roads and houses in those low-lying areas. Many vehicles in those localities had washed away.

The PMC had to shift at least 4,000 people in camps set up in various civic schools.

This time around, the civic administration is not taking any chances and has been working towards avoiding repeat of the flood-like situation.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad recently visited areas that were severely affected last year. Mohol directed the civic administration to reopen the clogged cement pipelines on nullahs.

The civic authorities were also asked to demolish and reconstruct the wall adjoining the Kothrud crematorium, remove the sludge blocking culvert on nullahs and remove trees on the path of natural streams.

Mohol asked the PMC administration to take action against builder who constructed illegal boundary wall and two bridges on a nullah in Dhanori.

Gaikwad, meanwhile, has directed all ward offices to clean natural streams and remove encroachments to ensure smooth flow of water in the river.

