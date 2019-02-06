PMC extends 24×7 water supply project to new, proposed villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to seek additional water from the state government to meet the needs of 34 villages, including11 recently merged in the civic limits and 23 villages that are proposed to be included in the city limits, as it undertakes extension of the implementation of its ambitious 24X7 water supply project in the new area.

The PMC has undertaken the 24X7 water supply project for the city at an estimated cost of Rs 3,513 crore and has planned to raise Rs 2,463 crore through municipal bonds for the purpose.

Now, the civic administration has sought proposals to extend the project in the newly merged villages. “The PMC area, which was earlier 250 sq km, has now risen to 333 sq km after the inclusion of 11 villages. The population of the entire area is more than 50 lakh,” the civic body stated in its proposal, adding that 23 more villages are proposed to be included in city limits, which will take the area to 480 sq km.

The PMC draws 14.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water from Khadakwasla dam and three more dams on the upstream of Mula-Mutha river. The city draws 0.33 TMC water from Pawana dam and has been allocated 2.6 TMC water from Bhama Askhed dam to meet the needs of the city. The irrigation department has allocated 11.5 TMC water supply for the city but later revised it to 8.19 TMC, leading to protest from the civic body. As per the 2011 census, the PMC population stood at 31 lakh but the civic body has now claimed it to be more than 50 lakh, including the floating population, while justifying its daily water need of 1,350 million litres per day (MLD).

The project is being designed for 150 litre per capita per day (LPCD) consumption. “Additional water demand shall be computed to cater other demands, like fire, commercial and industrial. The demand shall be worked out based on the existing land use pattern or as per the provision made or to be made in the development plan,” the proposal said.

At present in many villages, water is supplied through open well or the existing PMC system. The civic body said a consultant, who would be appointed, should study alternative sources of water, suggest improvement in them and design the total water supply system separately for the overall PMC area. “The project designed should be such that it could be implemented separately in two areas and be complementary to each other,” it said.

According to the PMC, the total population of the 11 merged villages is around 3 lakh, as per 2011 census. The villages include Lohagaon, Shivane, Mundwa, Hadapsar, Satra Nali, Ambegaon (Kd), Undri, Dhayari, Ambegaon (Bk), Uruli Devachi, Fursungi while the population of 23 villages to be merged in PMC is around 5 lakh.

Rs 21-crore compensation for pmpml

The PMC Standing Committee on Tuesday approved Rs 21 crore as compensation for the PMPML to implement the scheme of discount in bus fare to specific categories. The PMPML is implementing the free bus pass scheme for school students, freedom fighters and differently-abled residents. The transport body had sought the compensation to overcome its operational loss due to the scheme.

In another proposal, the committee approved a proposal to implement construction of residential buildings in Hadapsar and Kharadi under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and appointed consultant for the project.