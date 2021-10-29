PMC empowers ‘designated officers’ to take action against those violating Covid norms

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday decided to empower designated officers in all establishments across the city to penalise persons not wearing face masks in their respective workplaces.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said face mask was mandatory for those visiting or working in government, semi-government, private and industrial establishments.

“It is necessary for the head of every establishment in the city to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If any employee is not fully vaccinated then it would be the responsibility of the head of the respective establishment to get the staff member fully vaccinated,” he said, adding that all the establishments should appoint a designated officer to monitor the proper wearing of masks by staff and ensure they are fully vaccinated.

“If there is violation of Covid-19 rules by officers, employees or visitors in and around their workplace, then the designated officer is empowered under Maharashtra Municipal Act to penalise the violators. Also, the PMC has empowered all its deputy engineers, junior engineers, health inspectors, anti-encroachment inspectors, licence inspectors, maintenance surveyor and office superintendent to recover the penalty from violators,” he said.

Further, the PMC has appealed to local residents to celebrate Diwali in a simple way at home and avoid going out to public places.

“There is a slowdown in Covid infections but the pandemic is not over yet. Local residents need to be careful during festival time to keep a check on the spread of the viral infection. Places of worship have been opened for the public but local residents should celebrate Diwali in their home within limits,” stated the civic order.

The PMC also warned against visiting crowded market places for shopping during the festival and said local residents should practice social distancing.

The civic body has also urged local residents not to burst crackers as the air and sound pollution would create problems for Covid-19 patients and even those who have recovered from the infection. Cultural programmes should be organised only after taking steps to contain Covid-19 infections and they should be telecast online so that local residents can watch them from home, said the PMC.