PMC elections: Politics heats up as NCP, Congress hit streets with protests against Modi

Politics is heating up in the city with the elections to Pune Municipal Corporation round the corner. All parties are taking to streets to take on their rivals with the city unit of Congress and NCP criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting that Maharashtra had encouraged the spread of Covid in other states.

City Congress led by its chief Ramesh Bagawe staged a protest outside the city office of BJP and raised slogans against the statement of Prime Minister in Lok Sabha. They sought an apology from the Prime Minister over his statement which has hurt the feelings of people in Maharashtra.

“The Prime Minister lied in the Lok Sabha to hide his failures in handling the Covid situation,” Bagawe said.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alerted the Union government on February 12, 2020 on possible impact of Covid and had urged for necessary steps. However, the Union government ignored it and then the Prime Minister declared nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020 making the poor suffer,” he said.

The NCP on Wednesday held a protest near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Shivajinagar against the statement of Prime Minister. “The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hatred against Maharashtra, the land of Maratha King Shivaji. Thus, they always try to insult the state,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap.

The NCP also held a protest against the BJP-led government in Karnataka for the ban on hijab by Muslim students in schools.

Meanwhile, the city BJP has decided to felicitate party leader Kirit Somaiya on the stairs of PMC main building where he was allegedly manhandled by the workers of Shiv Sena on Saturday.

“We condemn the act of Shiv Sena workers and have filed a police complaint against them. The BJP will felicitate Somaiya at the same place where he was manhandled,” said city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik.