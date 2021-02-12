PMC dress code: No jeans, t-shirts or slippers; khadi once a week

The PMC also stated that the civic employees should wear clothes made of khadi at least once a week or Friday to promote the use of khadi clothes.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a dress code wherein its civic staff, both permanent and casual, can no longer wear jeans, t-shirts or slippers to office. The civic body has also urged the staff to wear khadi once a week. The idea is to “create an impression on visitors”.

“Elected representatives, common citizens, representatives of high-level officers of private and government establishments visit civic offices for official work. The civic staff and officers interact with the visitors as representatives of PMC. The dress of the civic staff and officers play an important role in their personality as representative of civic body and it is the dress worn by staff that creates impression of the civic establishment on the visitors,” states additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal in the order.

Thus, all the civic staff including officers should be careful about their personality and clothes they wear that is suitable while working in office, Agarwal said, adding the PMC is issuing guidelines for the dress code for all the civic staff and officers, except who have been given uniform by civic body, to be followed in city office.

As per the guidelines, the civic employees have to wear clothes that are suitable to government staff while in office everyday. “Women employees should wear saree, salwar or churidar kurta, trouser pants with either kurta or shirt and carry dupatta as per the need. The men employees should wear shirts, pants or trouser pants. The dress should not be of dark colours and with decorative work. All the civic employees should not wear jeans and T-shirts in the offices,” it said.

The PMC also stated that the civic employees should wear clothes made of khadi at least once a week or Friday to promote the use of khadi clothes.

Moreover, the civic employees have to ensure that the clothes they wear should be clean and in proper condition, it said, “All the civic employees should display their identity card while in office.”

The civic employees have also been asked to put on proper footwear while in office, it said, “The women should wear chappals, sandals or shoes while the men should wear shoes or sandals. No one should wear slippers.”

The instructions are also applicable for all the staff on contract in civic offices and those visiting PMC offices as a consultant.