PMC doubles vaccination target

Till January 24, the PMC had administered the vaccine to 1,731 of the 3,391 selected healthcare workers for the first dose, which was 51 per cent of the target. (Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday increased its efforts to double the target of vaccinations per day.

Till January 24, the PMC had administered the vaccine to 1,731 of the 3,391 selected healthcare workers for the first dose, which was 51 per cent of the target. The number of beneficiaries was low as there were technical problems in the Co-Win software application and delay in informing the list of beneficiaries to the vaccination centres.

“The PMC has doubled its target of vaccination in the city as per the directions of the state government. We had a target of 800 vaccinations in a day but now it is 1,600 now,” said Ashish Bharati, chief health officer, PMC.

The PMC had earlier shortlisted 16 hospitals in the city as vaccination centres but later kept it at eight hospitals. Bharati said, “The vaccination centres would be started at the earlier declared 16 centres. A total of 14 centres are ready and the remaining two would also be ready for the drive.”

The vaccination drive is done four days in a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — but this Tuesday being a national holiday for Republic Day, he said the day of vaccination was preponed on Monday.