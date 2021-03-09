PMC doubles Covid-19 vaccination beneficiaries in last 9 days

The PMC had begun the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at eight centres. (PTI File)

As Pune continues to experience a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has increased the momentum of its vaccination drive by doubling the beneficiaries in the last 9 days. Close to 1 lakh people have been vaccinated by PMC till now.

The PMC began its vaccination drive on January 16 prioritising health care workers in Phase I and frontline workers in Phase 2, that commenced on February 8. Senior citizens above the age of 60 and people with comorbidities above 45 were called for shots from March 1.

The drive that began with eight centres, now has around 71. “We are further planning to increase government centres in the city at more civic hospitals,” said senior health officer of PMC.

In first 30 days, the PMC was able to administer doses to 46,261 beneficiaries, most of them healthcare and frontline workers. In the last 9 days, the shots have been injected to 25,557 senior and 3,049 comorbid citizens.

The civic administration inoculated 12,802 beneficiaries on Monday, the highest so far. “The vaccination drive has been streamlined and efforts would be made to create awareness among citizens to take benefit of it as early as possible. We hope to increase the centres to 100 to enable more citizens to get vaccinated,” she added.

As on March 8, the civic body has administered the first dose and second dose to 36,192 and 6,500 health workers respectively. A total of 20,219 frontline workers have taken the first dose while 124 have been administered the second dose so far.

The PMC has received around two lakh doses of vaccine for the city. “There is no shortage of doses. The state government is allocating the stock as per the requirement,” she said.

A steady rise in the number of newly infected patients pose a concern for the civic body.

With 6,735 active patients currently, cases showed a five fold increase in a span of 1 month. The daily positivity rate in the city has been over 10 percent from the last few weeks and over 100 patients have succumbed to the viral infection in a month.

The PMC is likely to put in more restrictions on public movement to check the spread of cases along with increase the number of containment zones.