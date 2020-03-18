PMC door-to-door survey: 14 questions cover foreign travel, contact tracing for coronavirus

Those who have visited foreign countries will also have to disclose phone numbers of persons they came in contact with during their travel along with their name and address. (File/Rerpesentational Image) Those who have visited foreign countries will also have to disclose phone numbers of persons they came in contact with during their travel along with their name and address. (File/Rerpesentational Image)

TO KEEP a check on the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in a door-to-door survey is posing 14 questions, including reasons for foreign travel and details for the purpose of contact tracing during the course of travel.

“It is a detailed survey that will enable the civic administration to track down citizens who are likely to be infected or are possible carriers. So, the focus is on gathering details of travel history of each citizen,” a civic official said.

The information on foreign travel in the last 28 days along with details of country visited and tenure of stay are also being sought. The PMC is also gathering information on reasons for travel as in terms of official, personal, tourism or others.

Those who have visited foreign countries will also have to disclose phone numbers of persons they came in contact with during their travel along with their name and address. “This is to track all those who have travelled along with the person in question,” the official said.

The citizen will also have to provide details on whether they came in contact with anyone who had symptoms of flu at the time of meeting or now.

The survey also asks for information of the house, all its members, age and any health issues of any member.

“Based on the information, the citizens are being categorised under ‘risk’ or ‘high risk’. Public places, educational campuses, offices and commuters on public transport, where there has been no suspected or confirmed coronavirus case, are put in risk category. Those under high risk category are ones in direct contact with a coronavirus case, staying under the same roof, using utensils, clothes and bedsheets, or are within a distance of three feet without any protection,” he said, adding that the survey will also refer citizens for medical tests if needed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd