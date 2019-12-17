PMC diverts funds meant to check dog menace to medical assistance scheme

The civic body had expressed concerns over shortage of funds for the scheme for rest of the year and sought an additional Rs 2 crore for the same. The civic body had expressed concerns over shortage of funds for the scheme for rest of the year and sought an additional Rs 2 crore for the same.

Unable to completely utilise funds allocated to check the menace of stray dogs in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has diverted the remaining amount to manage increased expenses on financial assistance provided to urban poor to pay the medical bills.

“The proposal to divert Rs 2 crore meant for increasing dog pounds to sterilise was approved as per the demand of civic administration to manage the increased expenditure of the financial assistance for treatment of serious ailment of urban poor,” said Sunil Kamble, former chairperson of standing committee.

The PMC had made a budgetary allocation of Rs 20 crore for the medical assistance scheme from April 1 this year till March 31, 2020. But the funds got over within the first four months of implementation of scheme. The civic body had expressed concerns over shortage of funds for the scheme for rest of the year and sought an additional Rs 2 crore for the same. “…There was a need of at least Rs 2 crore more to meet the demand for the remaining months of the year,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

The PMC has implemented a medical assistance scheme for urban poor wherein it incurs the 50 per cent of the total hospital bill up to Rs 1 lakh in a year for the urban poor. However, residents living in slums and falling in the category of below poverty line (BPL) or holding yellow colour ration card are only eligible under the scheme if they register themselves by paying Rs 200 for the scheme.

The civic administration said that it had issued 15,751 medical assistance cards and given guarantee for an equal number of residents for paying 50 per cent of medical assistance for serious ailment.

