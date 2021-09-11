PMC distributes Ammonium bicarbonate for dissolving plaster of paris idols at home

Appealing to local residents to immerse Ganesh idols near their residences instead of in a water body, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made available around 200 tonnes of Ammonium bicarbonate for free distribution to help them dissolve the idols of plaster of paris at their home.

“The PMC has provided nearly 13 tonnes of Ammonium Bicarbonate to each of the 15 ward offices for free distribution among local residents to dissolve the idols at their home. Also, 247 idol collection centres have been set up across the city and 150 mobile idol immersion tanks would be ferrying them to enable residents to immerse idols near their residences instead of going for immersion in any water body, considering the ongoing pandemic,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Last year, a total of 82,551 Ganesh idols were immersed in mobile water tanks while 79,777 were donated at the collection centres, he said.

The PMC had also collected the floral waste generated during the Ganesh festival at the idol collection centres and mobile water tank vehicles, Mohol said, adding that the manure produced from it was used in civic gardens and farms. He urged local residents not to dump the waste in water bodies and instead segregate it and hand it over to the civic body.