Friday, August 12, 2022

PMC to distribute Tricolour for free among citizens; Bajaj group contributes with 5 lakh flags

The PMC had earlier planned to procure around five lakh flags to be supplied to citizens at affordable rates at ward offices

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 12, 2022 8:37:33 pm
The Bajaj group, represented by Sheefali Bajaj and Ajay Sathe, head of CSR of Bajaj group, handed over five lakh flags to PMC for free distribution.(Representational/ File)

With two days left for the Independence Day celebrations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to distribute the Tricolour for free to every household in the city to ensure that the hoisting of flag takes place under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its initiative, the PMC has found support in Bajaj group, which has donated five lakh flags to the civic body for distribution.

The PMC had earlier planned to procure around five lakh flags to be supplied to citizens at affordable rates at ward offices. However, the alleged poor quality of flags resulted in the civic administration sending them back to suppliers. The PMC tried to get more flags from other places before finally deciding on distributing the flags available to citizens for free.

The Bajaj group, represented by Sheefali Bajaj and Ajay Sathe, head of CSR of Bajaj group, handed over five lakh flags to PMC for free distribution. “The Bajaj group is excited to be part of the grand celebration of the 75th Independence Day. The group has a tradition of participating in the country’s freedom struggle, and its development after the Independence. Our focus has been the progress of children and youth,” said Sathe.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Bajaj family is a family of freedom fighters. They have been committed towards the progress of the society. They have helped us during Covid. It is due to their contribution that the PMC could handle the pandemic situation effectively. I am confident they will continue this relationship with the PMC and help the civic body in the future as well.”

The PMC fire department also organised a bike rally as part of the Independence Day celebration and would be holding a cycle rally of over 1,000 participants on Monday morning. It would distribute T-shirts and caps to participants while handing them over certificates of participation.

Meanwhile, new Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil urged the citizens of Pune to hoist the Tricolour in every house. “The Union government has relaxed norms for hoisting of the national flag. So, everyone should participate and hoist the flag on their house,” he said.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 08:37:33 pm

