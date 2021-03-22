PMC directs private hospitals to step up bed strength

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol during his visit to the Jumbo Covid Hospital on Monday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The PMC has directed private hospitals to increase the number of beds for treating Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe illness. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar held a meeting with more than 20 large hospitals on Monday.

Dr Anjali Sabne, acting medical officer of health, PMC, told The Indian Express that a total of 457 beds will be added within the next two days. These will include 90 beds without oxygen support, 335 beds with oxygen support, nine ICU beds and 23 beds in ICU with ventilator support. Kumar and Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal directed hospitals to step up their bed strength at the meeting.

With the daily count of Covid-19 cases between 2,900 and 3,100, hospitals are flooded with enquiries and requests to admit patients with mild symptoms. Over 955 patients are on oxygen support while more than 519 are critical, as per PMC data.

A majority of hospitals have agreed to increase their bed strength. Several, however, expressed disappointment that even a year later, government hospitals were unable to beef up facilities.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital, said they had started with 97 beds for Covid patients and now had 147 committed beds. “We still have more requests and patients waiting to be admitted. Those with moderate to severe symptoms are being admitted,” he said, adding that they were asking people with mild symptoms to stay in home isolation.

Jehangir hospital has admitted 96 Covid patients and is also assessing how many more beds it can dedicate. “The situation is rather delicate as we have to balance both – patients with the infection and non-Covid patients. Last year, there was lockdown and no vehicles to bring people. This year, as things have opened up, there are more cases of road accidents or other illnesses. How can people living in smaller homes isolate themselves? There is a need for more quarantine facilities,” said authorities at Jehangir hospital.

Bharati hospital has agreed to increase its bed strength from 150 to 200 beds, as per Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director. Dr Madhur Rao, deputy senior medical administrator at KEM hospital, said they will increase bed strength up to 118. At Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, authorities said they had agreed to increase beds up to 200.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic, said they had already dedicated 129 beds at the main building and 34 beds at Hinjewadi. We will step up bed strength by another 25 to 30, Dr Bodamwad added.

