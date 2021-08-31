PMC directs no public celebration of festivals should be held to prevent Covid-19 spread

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed everyone to strictly follow the state government’s instructions which had stated that big public events should not be held to celebrate Janmashtami, Dahi Handi and the Ganesh festival.

“As per the guidelines state government has issued guidelines, the Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations should be done in a simple way. Those violating the guidelines and will face legal action,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The state government, in its order, stated that public celebrations of festivals in the state are being done in a simple manner from last year due to the pandemic situation. The second wave of Covid-19 might have subsided but fear of the infection spreading again still lurks, it added.

“The union government on August 27 has urged the state government to take necessary precautionary steps considering the possibility of a third wave in coming days,” it said.

The order had stated that no public function should be held during Janmashtami and Dahi Handi. Instead, small, symbolic celebrations can be held and these can be broadcast live on the internet or on the cable network, it said.

“The sarvajanik mandals celebrate Dahi Handi publicly but it should not be done this year to avoid crowding in interest of public health and check the spread of Covid-19,” it said, adding that increased public contact during festivals may lead to faster spread of the viral infection.

The state government said that the Centre has expressed concern about the rapid spread of Covid-19 in case of public gatherings during festivals.

“There are instructions from the union government that there should not be public celebrations of Dahi Handi and Ganesh festival. The citizens should strictly follow the guidelines as negligence would spoil the efforts taken to contain the spread of viral infection,” it said.