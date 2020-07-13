PMC directs HR of industries to issue vehicle passes for employees to commute during 10-day lockdown

PMC employees, police personnel, or MIDC employees will not need a pass after it has been provided by the company on its letterhead. PMC employees, police personnel, or MIDC employees will not need a pass after it has been provided by the company on its letterhead.

In a relief to employees of industries that will be operating during the 10-day lockdown starting Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) designated the human resource departments of companies to issue passes to employees so they can commute to and from their workplaces.

On Monday, the PMC allowed industries and IT offices to continue operations during the reinforced lockdown, as per guidelines of the civic body, and seek passes for their staff.

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said industries will be operational during the lockdown, and the HR of these industries should issue passes to employees for travelling to and from their workplaces. The passes should only be issued on the letterhead of the company, and the same information should be furnished to the police commissioner and concerned police station, he added.

It will be mandatory for employees to carry their passes and identity cards issued by the company while commuting. If any employee tests positive for Covid-19, all employees will be asked to undertake tests for coronavirus at their own expense, and operations of the company shall be suspended, Kumar said. The company can be made operational only after disinfecting the premises and carrying out Covid-19 tests for all employees. Only employees outside containment zones can report to work, he added.

In case of violation regarding passes issued, the concerned employee and the company will face action, Kumar said, adding that passes will also be cancelled with immediate effect. PMC employees, police personnel, or MIDC employees will not need a pass after it has been provided by the company on its letterhead.

Kumar also said that industries will have to ensure that temperature screening of each employee is done while entering the premises, and sanitisers and masks have to be used, along with social distancing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd