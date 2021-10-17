PMC digitisation to help boost tax collection

PUNE MUNICIPAL Corporation is following the path of digitalisation as the possibility of technological errors are negligible compared to human errors, said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Saturday.

He was speaking at a conference on using AI solutions and vision to make Pune a smarter city.

“We are using Artificial Intelligence, satellite imagery, and the supporting software with required permissions to make Pune a smarter city. We are tracking issues like evasion of property tax, excess of unauthorized slums and dumping yards via satellite imagery that gives us easy access to the map of the entire city. So far, our test case at Yerawada is a complete success and we expect to collect more tax from 15 wards for the betterment of Pune and the citizens,” the commissioner said.

The conference was held at Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters and began with the opening remarks of Mayurakshi Das, founder and CEO, Elixir AI.

Dr Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner, estates, said, “Using data analytics, AI, machine learning, satellite imagery and e-governance, we are collecting data to regularise property tax, on illegal constructions, etc. Under the guidance of Vikram Kumar, we have more such projects in the pipeline.”

Mayurakshi Das, founder & CEO, Elixir AI said, “We are grateful to be associated with Pune Municipal Corporation and work under the guidance of the municipal commissioner to boost digitize India initiative and align with the Swachh Bharat mission.”