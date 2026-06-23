Better roads, water, and zoning: What new Pune civic body decision means for 23 merged villages

The PMC has initiated the development plan process for 23 merged villages (File photo for representative use).

Ending months of speculation over the infrastructure roadmap for the 23 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2021, the civic general body Tuesday cleared the way for drafting their formal development plan.

The absence of a dedicated development plan for these fringe areas had severely hindered municipal officials from executing critical public works. This bottleneck triggered persistent demands for intervention from local representatives.

A resolution to initiate the development plan was first approved by the PMC’s City Improvement Committee Monday, before being fast-tracked to the general body for final approval. With this clearance, the formal planning process for the merged pockets is set to begin immediately.