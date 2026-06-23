Better roads, water, and zoning: What new Pune civic body decision means for 23 merged villages

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Ending months of speculation over the infrastructure roadmap for the 23 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2021, the civic general body Tuesday cleared the way for drafting their formal development plan.
The absence of a dedicated development plan for these fringe areas had severely hindered municipal officials from executing critical public works. This bottleneck triggered persistent demands for intervention from local representatives.
A resolution to initiate the development plan was first approved by the PMC’s City Improvement Committee Monday, before being fast-tracked to the general body for final approval. With this clearance, the formal planning process for the merged pockets is set to begin immediately.
To ensure the expansion is systematic and technically sound, the general body also appointed PMC city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar as the town planning officer to helm the project. Pawaskar’s team will map future road networks, water supply, sewage systems, traffic management, and sustainable zoning for public amenities such as schools, playgrounds, and healthcare facilities.
Currently, building permissions in these 23 villages are granted under the broader regional plan, a stopgap measure that lacks the micro-level zoning needed to accommodate rapid urban migration. Civic officials noted that once the development plais finalised, specific land parcels will be formally reserved for public utilities and green spaces, directly benefiting residents.
Welcoming the decision, Ganesh Bidkar, Leader of the House in the PMC, said, “The approval to prepare the draft development plan for these 23 villages marks a significant milestone. This is a decisive step toward creating modern, efficient civic amenities that meet citizens’ expectations. The PMC will now proceed with the next steps, and the drafting process will commence in phases.”