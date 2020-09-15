PMC deputes officers at private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to monitor bed status

Earlier, PMC had deputed officers for round-the-clock monitoring at the jumbo facility to treat Covid-19 patients at CoEP ground. (Representational)

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deputed civic officers at private hospitals to monitor the status of beds round the clock after several complaints from Covid-19 patients and their families about struggle for beds.

“Civic officers have been deputed at those private hospitals that have an agreement with PMC to treat Covid-19 patients,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

Three civic officers would be deputed in a hospital to monitor and coordinate bed availability on a real-time basis, she said. The three officers would work in shifts — one stationed at the hospital in each shift, 6 am-2 pm, 2 pm-10 pm and 10 pm-6 am.

Inlaks Budhrani hospital in Koregaon Park, Sahyadri hospital in Kothrud, Bharati hospital in Katraj, Noble hospital in Hadapsar, Poona hospital in Deccan, Ruby hospital near Bund Garden, Ratna Memorial Hospital on Senapati Bapat Road, Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Erandwane, Sahyadri hospital in Hadapsar and K E M hospital in Rasta Peth are among hospitals where these civic officers have been deputed.

“The civic officers have to keep track of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds without ventilators and those with ventilators,” she said. The real time data on beds should be updated on the dashboard on availability of beds in hospitals, Agarwal said, adding that beds that are vacated after a patient’s discharge should be allotted to patients referred by the PMC control room and Covid Care Centre.

If a patient is admitted due to an emergency without the reference of PMC control room or CCC then it should be shared with the control room and updated on the dashboard. The coordinating officers will be responsible for updating the dashboard after each admitted and discharged patient.

Earlier, PMC had deputed officers for round-the-clock monitoring at the jumbo facility to treat Covid-19 patients at CoEP ground. Also, the various dedicated hospitals started in civic buildings have been divided among senior civic health officers for overall management.

