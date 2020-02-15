PMC depts asked to make lists on new infra, maintaining facilities

It has also been noted that elected representatives are getting funds meant for civic works diverted and urging the administration to use it for projects of their choosing. It has also been noted that elected representatives are getting funds meant for civic works diverted and urging the administration to use it for projects of their choosing.

Facing a financial crunch in implementing the civic budget, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged all its departments to provide a list of works that have to be done with civic funds, and also urged them to avoid unwanted expenditure.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has directed all civic departments to be careful about spending civic funds.

“The PMC commissioner has directed all civic departments to provide a list of necessary works to be taken up by the respective departments. There should be two lists, one for new civic infrastructure, and another for maintenance of existing facilities. Both should be made available to the civic accounts department,” said Ulka Kalaskar, chief account officer of the PMC.

She said the PMC commissioner has time and again given instructions on the effective use of civic funds.

Kalaskar said the commissioner had made a ‘to-do’ and ‘not-to-do’ list, with information about works that have to be taken up and those that can be avoided.

However, it has been noticed that the civic departments, despite instructions from the municipal commissioner, have been using civic funds for works in the ‘not-to-do’ list.

It has also been noted that elected representatives are getting funds meant for civic works diverted and urging the administration to use it for projects of their choosing.

A few months ago, the municipal commissioner had given directions to the civic administration to not allow diversion of funds from works listed in the civic budget as it was affecting the implementation of the budget. For the past few years, the PMC has been struggling to implement the civic budget and has fallen short by around 30 per cent in the budget implementation. The PMC has also been unable to achieve its revenue collection target due to the economic slowdown and its expenditure has also been increasing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.