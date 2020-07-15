PMC deploys special officers at 27 private hospitals

The PMC is appointing staff to each of the 27 private hospitals for assisting in administrative matters (Representational) The PMC is appointing staff to each of the 27 private hospitals for assisting in administrative matters (Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deployed a special officer at each of the 27 private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients for monitoring the situation in hospitals and providing all necessary help to patients.

In an official order, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said the civic body has laid down guidelines for treatment of Covid-19 patients in government as well as private hospitals.

“The PMC is appointing staff to each of the 27 private hospitals for assisting in administrative matters,” she said.

The appointed staff, who will work from the hospital, should ensure that the board regarding information on beds for Covid-19 patients and charges are put up by the hospital in a proper location for public display. They will have to update the dashboard with hospital data on a daily basis, with details on occupied beds, vacant beds for Covid-19 patients and the list of patients’ names, and those who have been discharged.

The concerned staff will also have to take appropriate action on complaints filed by individuals or organisations regarding excessive hospital bills.

The move comes after the PMC received many complaints of Covid-19 patients being turned away by private hospitals, citing non-availability of beds, and also about exorbitant medical bills.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.