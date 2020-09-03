PMC declares 74 new containment zones, 39 areas excluded from previous list

Except for Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office, out of the total 15 ward offices, no new area has been included in the containment zone. (File)

AFTER ANOTHER redrawing exercise, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now declared a total of 74 containment zones. The civic body has dropped 39 out of 75 such zones declared a month ago and added 35 new areas in the list based on the present situation of the spread of Covid-19 across the city.

In the new list, nine new areas of Aundh-Baner ward office have been declared a containment zone, while six new areas in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office have been included in the list of containment zones. Except for Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office, out of the total 15 ward offices, no new area has been included in the containment zone.

Maximum number of containment zones is in Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office followed by nine each in Kothrud-Bavdhan and Aundh-Baner, eight in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, seven in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri, and five in Bibewadi ward offices. Containment zones are present in all 15 ward offices with the least number of two zones each in Bhavani Peth, Dhole-Patil Road, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori, and Wanowrie-Ramtekdi ward offices.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has empowered the incident officer of each ward office to seal building, housing society, lane, locality either in containment zone or outside containment zone, if five new cases are identified at a time.

Residents of a containment zone have to follow rules of restrictions in movement, while commercial establishments, except those offering essential services and commodities, will not be allowed to operate.

