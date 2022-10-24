PMC to use cost-effective, sustainable chemical concrete to repair Pune roads

After drawing criticism for the poor state of various basic civic amenities including roads during monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to go for a cost-effective and sustainable solution to repair its roads using chemical concrete and will ask all contractors to use it.

“Chemical concrete is mainly used to repair potholes and cracks, and it has given good results. Analysis of the work was done by the road department and it has given a favourable response,” said additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar.

Officials in the civic body’s roads department visited all spots where chemical concrete was used for road repair and reported good results, he said, adding, “The PMC would urge all contractors doing road repair work to use chemical concrete for more effective results compared to the cold mix method.”

So far, the PMC has relied on the cold mix method, which uses bitumen, but is only a temporary solution, officials said. It bonds only with tar so its use is limited, considering more roads are being concreted. Exposure to water during monsoon reduces its strength and it is also expensive.

On the other hand, chemical concrete is made of cement and sand. It bonds to tar as well as cement concrete roads and cures faster compared to the cold mix method, thus reducing traffic disruption, officials added. Moreover, it is cost-effective and durable compared to tar repairing, while the chemical used is eco-friendly and prepared from natural extracts.

Civic contractor Rajesh Rathod, who holds the Indian patent for chemical concrete, said it costs Rs 1,158 per sq m while cold mix costs Rs 1,634 per sq m. “The cost of using chemical concrete is around 30 per cent less,” he explained.

The civic body has repaired 3,000 sq m of roads, including 3,454 potholes, using chemical concrete this year. “The majority of the potholes were repaired using cold mix this year, which is not as sustainable as chemical concrete. If all contractors use chemical concrete, it would help the PMC considerably bring down the number of potholes,” said an officer with the PMC’s roads department.