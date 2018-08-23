PMC corporators raise doubts over tree plantation drives in the last five years, seek more information

NCP corporator Abdul Gafur Pathan asked for details on trees that were felled. Express Photo NCP corporator Abdul Gafur Pathan asked for details on trees that were felled. Express Photo

Elected representatives in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have raised questions over the tree plantation drive in the city and called for details on various aspects of the initiative. As part of the issue, which has been listed for discussion in next week’s general body meeting, NCP corporator Abdul Gafur Pathan asked for details on the number of trees planted in the civic limits in the last five years as well as how many have survived so far. Pathan also called for details on the number of trees that were permitted to be cut in the last five years as well as reasons for giving permission. He sought for directions to be given to replace the trees that were cut down, and for information on the deposit amount collected by the civic body for permitting cutting of trees.

The corporator asked about action taken against those failing to carry out tree plantations as directed by the PMC.

BJP corporator Chhaya Marne also sought details of the tree census being conducted by the PMC and action taken against those illegally cutting trees.

The civic administration said that 1,210 trees were affected in city limits due to the implementation of the Metro project. It said it had given permission for cutting of 349 trees and transplantation of 861 trees. It further said that the Pune Metro rail has planted 8,200 trees so far to compensate for the tree cutting and transplantation. When asked about the tree census, the administration said it was still compiling the information and would table it in next week’s meeting.

