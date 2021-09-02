PMC corporators spent maximum local area development fund on drainage works and bags: ‘Report card’

In the first four years of their term, elected representatives of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have spent the maximum amount from their local area development funds on drainage works, followed by distribution of bags to local residents, while the minimum spending has been on educational material.

A ‘report card’ prepared by the NGO Parivartan on the performance of corporators of PMC has revealed how corporators have spent local area development funds between March 2017 and March 2021. It has also studied the participation of corporators in general body meetings.

Of the total Rs 90.9 crore spent by corporators for local area development in first four years of their five-year term, which is ending in February 2022, the maximum spending of Rs 15.31 crore has been for drainage works, followed by Rs 11.57 crore for distribution of jute, cotton or canvas bags to local residents.

They have spent Rs 5.5 crore in providing steel benches, Rs 5.02 crore on putting up nameplates and signboards, and Rs 2.62 crore for distributing dustbins in their respective electoral areas. The least spending, Rs 2.64 lakh, was done on educational material for the poor and Rs 4 lakh was given to self-help groups.

“Drainage work amounts to 16.85 per cent of the total spending while 12.73 per cent funds were spent on distribution of bags. The expenditure on educational material is 0.03 per cent, while it is 0.04 percent for self-help groups,” stated the report.

On the participation of PMC corporators in general body meetings, Shiv Sena corporators led the pack, with 80 per cent of the party’s corporators asking questions in meetings, followed by 77.78 per cent corporators of the Congress. Only 54 per cent corporators of the BJP, the ruling party in the PMC, have asked questions in the general body meeting.

As many as 71 of the 162 corporators have not asked a single question in the general body in the last four years while only 37 corporators have asked more than five questions. Congress leader Ulhas Bagul has asked a maximum of 109 questions in the general body followed by Haji Pathan of NCP with 73 questions.

Gayatri Khadke of BJP has the maximum attendance of 95 per cent in the general body meetings while Reshma Bhosale, an independent corporator supported by BJP, has the least attendance of 30 per cent in the last four years.

