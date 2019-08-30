PMC corporators defy state govt directive on withdrawing 40% concession to property tax owners

WITH assembly elections round the corner, corporators in the BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have defied the state government’s directive to withdraw a 49-year-old scheme that offers a 40 per cent concession in property tax.

On Wednesday, the civic administration submitted before the civic general body meeting a directive by the government, issued in April, to withdraw the scheme. When the civic administration said it would implement the directive, corporators across party lines objected.

BJP leaders Srinath Bhimale, Rajendra Shilimkar and Deepak Pote raised the issue in the General Body meeting and said implementation of such a directive was likely to upset property owners in the city.

NCP leader Vishal Tambe, Congress leader Arvind Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and BJP leader Sunil Kamble then proposed a resolution, urging the state government to reconsider its decision of withdrawing the concession.

They said the scheme should continue till the state government decided to reconsider the move, and the administration should suspend its action towards recovering the dues on property tax till then.

The civic administration pointed out that the resolution in the civic General Body was against the state government’s decision. The resolution was, however, passed on Wednesday.

In April, the state government had pulled up the PMC administration for not cancelling the 49-year old scheme, months after it has suspended the PMC resolution from 1970 that provided the concession. “Since the concession is now illegal, it is not being applied to the new properties that are being assessed,” a civic officer had said.

In the state audit report of 2010-11 and 2012-13, objections were raised on the implementation of certain civic schemes, including the 40 per cent concession on property tax and 15 per cent concession on repair and maintenance costs, as the maximum concession allowed is 10 per cent. The issue was referred to the Public Accounts Committee, which decided to suspend the PMC resolution on the 40 per cent concession.

Meanwhile, the PMC has recently reduced the 15 per cent concession on repair and maintenance costs to 10 per cent, but it has also been asked to withdraw its concession for self-occupied properties.