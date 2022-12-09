scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

PMC to construct two sewage treatment plants for 11 villages merged with it

The civic body will construct a 93.5 MLD plant at Manjari and a 12 MLD plant at Mundhwa-Keshavnagar at Rs 177.88 crore. These sewage treatment plants will cater to Shivane, Uttamnagar, Dhayari, AMbegaon Budruk, Undri, Uruli Devachi, Phursungi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Lohegaon.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to construct sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 105.5 millions of litre per day (MLD) capacity to cater to the needs of the 11 villages that were merged with the civic body in 2017.

The civic body will construct a 93.5 MLD plant at Manjari and a 12 MLD plant at Mundhwa-Keshavnagar at Rs 177.88 crore. These sewage treatment plants will cater to Shivane, Uttamnagar, Dhayari, Ambegaon Budruk, Undri, Uruli Devachi, Phursungi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Lohegaon.

As per the plan created for developing a network of sewage lines and the treatment of sewage, Rs 393 crore would be required for completing the work in four years.

“There is rapid urbanisation in the newly included 11 villages and it is necessary to take up the STP construction work and sewage lines with immediate effect,” said Jagdish Khanore, incharge of the civic sewage treatment department.

He said the plan would cater to the needs of the villagers 30 years down the line when the population is expected to rise to 18.58 lakh in 2047 as against 2.78 lakh in 2011.

The PMC owns the land for the plant in Mundhwa-Keshavnagar while the land required for the plant in Manjari is owned by Mahatma Phule Agriculture University. The university had earlier refused to hand over the land to PMC but has now agreed on the condition that the civic body would undertake various development projects of the university.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 02:10:05 pm
