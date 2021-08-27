PMC collects Rs 1001.88-cr revenue despite Covid impact on economy

DESPITE A brake on economic activities due to the ongoing pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has managed to get revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore from property tax within the first five months of the financial year.

In a press statement, the PMC said it has managed to get Rs 1,001.88-crore revenue for the financial year 2021-2022, from April 1 to August 27, as against Rs 790.37 crore for the same period last year. A total of 6,26,072 property owners paid the tax till Friday in comparison to 5,54,491 property owners paying the tax by August 27 last year.

Vilas Kanade, joint municipal commissioner and in-charge of property tax assessment and collection department of the PMC, attributed the increase in revenue from property tax to identification of new properties and public awareness on regular payment of taxes.

“The PMC has assessed 47,000 new properties, which increased the tax collection. Also, this year, the civic administration reached out to the property owners through various mediums of post, email, SMS and telephone calls to remind them of paying taxes on time,” he added.

The PMC could collect Rs 1,001.88 crore despite giving a discount amounting to total Rs 62.29 crore to properties paying their taxes in the first three months of the financial year.

Kanade said the PMC has declared an additional discount of 15 per cent in property tax for 2021-22 to all properties for which taxes were paid last year before June 30. Accordingly, a total of 4,04,275 properties have availed of a discount of 15 per cent totalling up to Rs 50.49 crore.

Also, the properties that paid their previous year tax after June 30 last year were given a discount of up to 10 per cent in property tax for paying this year’s tax by June 30. Total 1,42,238 properties availed of the discount totalling to Rs 11.80 crore.