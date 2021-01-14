Pune: 100 civil service aspirants to get PMC aid

The PMC has been offering training on UPSC and MPSC examinations to youths from the backward class communities. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will provide Rs 5,000 financial assistance to each of 100 youths who have cleared the preliminary round of civil services examination and are preparing for the mains. The proposal, which would be cleared by a standing committee for implementation, has now been tabled with the PMC’s women and child welfare panel.

A large number of youths from the city appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations every year.

The elected representatives in the PMC have been seeking participation of more city youths in the civil services through the MPSC and UPSC exams. Accordingly, the PMC for the first time made a budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh, enabling assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of at least 100 youths to purchase books and other study materials for the mains.

Several candidates clear the prelims but fail to qualify in the mains. Therefore, the civic body decided to implement the financial assistance scheme to encourage the young civil service aspirants through its social welfare department.

The PMC has been offering training on UPSC and MPSC examinations to youths from the backward class communities. The financial assistance scheme will further boost their morale.

