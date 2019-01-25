PMC to turn civic gardens into disabled-friendly, clean and green ‘Swachh Parks’

In its continued effort to improve its ranking in the central government’s Swachh Survekshan, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to incorporate the Centre’s guidelines on ‘Swachh Parks’ at each of its 190 gardens in the city. The initiative involves providing better facilities and making the parks accessible for the differently-abled.

“The Union government has issued specific guidelines for the Swachh Parks concept. The PMC has decided to follow them in all its 190 gardens, but this will take time as more funds are needed,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent of PMC.

He said the main feature of a Swachh Park is that it’s disabled-friendly and easily accessible to each and every local resident. “The PMC will take up the work of providing ramps at the main gate of each garden. The redesigning of the garden will be done in a way that a differently-abled person will have access to the entire area. The park will also have toilets for the differently-abled,” said Ghorpade.

The PMC would also provide a wash basin in each toilet in the garden, and ensure that the toilets are cleaned regularly.

“The objective… is to introduce ratings of all parks in the city, based on cleanliness and hygiene. This will ensure that the parks remain in a better condition,” said Ghorpade.

Other facilities in a Swachh Park include drinking water, dustbins and benches alongside the walking track in the park, so that senior citizens, differently-abled, children and pregnant women have a place to rest, he said.

The PMC will also make efforts to encourage children, who have few open spaces in the city to play in, to use the parks regularly, said Ghorpade.