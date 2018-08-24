PMC chief refutes charges of indifference: ‘I am attached to Pune’

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Under attack from corporators over the “lacklustre” approach of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration, as well as his alleged lack of attachment towards the city, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Thursday said he was attached to the city and had been a resident of Pune for four-and-a-half years.

“I have served as the collector of Pune district and have been based in the city for the last four-and-a-half years. I am attached to the city and am committed towards its development,” said Rao, responding to allegations raised by corporators in the General Body meeting.

Rao said he had moulded himself as per the requirements of the new job. “I am aware of the expectations from local residents. The PMC has ranked topmost in the ease of living index in India. If the civic administration drops by even a single rank next year, local residents will not spare us,” he said.

Rao said he was studying each of the 78 parameters on which the city had been ranked, so that the civic body could continue working on them and improve the situation further.

“The performance of the civic administration will be evident… the civic administration should perform to meet the citizens’ expectations,” he said.

There was no need to congratulate the civic administration about its topmost ranking, said Rao, adding, “We are paid a salary to perform… no one in the civic administration is doing a favour by improving the civic conditions of the city.”

The PMC chief said while the first few months were crucial for a municipal commissioner to understand the working of the civic body and its issues, he had been dealing with a crisis in his personal life in that period. A few months ago, Rao’s son had met with a serious accident while cycling. He is still undergoing treatment.

“I have come out of the crisis. I can assure you that I will concentrate on the responsibilities of the civic chief,” he said.

Rao said he was focussing on providing good governance by increasing the accountability of the civic administration towards local residents and corporators.

The PMC commissioner said he has directed the civic staff to acknowledge each communication by local residents and elected representatives, as it was the first step towards good governance.

He also wanted PMC officials to be well-prepared while fielding the questions posed by corporators during the General Body meetings.

“I discuss civic issues for hours before the General Body meeting, so that the civic administration does not give vague responses to the queries raised in the meeting. I don’t want crucial time to be wasted during the General Body meeting due to lack of preparation of the civic administration,” he said.

Currently, there are quite a few vacant posts in the PMC and some civic departments don’t even have a head. Rao said he was discussing the matter with the state government.

Explaining the pressure faced by PMC officials, Rao said, “One should understand that the civic administration can’t take certain decisions even when pressed to do so by corporators. Every decision can be challenged or audited…”. He said all the decisions taken by the PMC should be within the purview of the law and in the interest of the PMC.

