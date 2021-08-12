PMC chief not giving lawyer to represent mayor in HC in case against Maharashtra: BJP

The BJP said Wednesday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar was not providing a lawyer to represent the Mayor in a case in which he is a respondent in the Bombay High Court.

BJP corporator Varsha Tapkir on Tuesday had tabled a resolution in the civic standing committee urging the civic administration to pay for lawyers representing the planning authority in court. The ruling BJP had got the resolution approved but had come under sharp criticism from opposition parties for using public money allegedly for their personal interest.

“Many NGOs have filed cases in the Bombay High Court to enable the PMC to prepare the Development Plan of newly merged villages. They have made the mayor respondent in the cases…” said Ganesh Bidkar, a BJP leader in the PMC.

He added, “The municipal commissioner is under pressure from the state government…He is not permitting a lawyer to represent the mayor in the Bombay High Court, in the case against the state government for not allowing the PMC to prepare a Development Plan for recently merged villages…so the standing committee unanimously passed a resolution to appoint a lawyer and incur the charges for it.”

The state government has appointed Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as special planning authority to prepare the Development Plan of the 23 villages recently merged in civic limits which were earlier under the PMRDA.