Pune: PMC chief asks civic department heads to submit monthly ‘result document’

Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao has made it mandatory for the head of civic departments to be present for the general body meeting till the end. (File) Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao has made it mandatory for the head of civic departments to be present for the general body meeting till the end. (File)

To increase the efficiency and accountability of the civic administration, Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao has directed the heads of civic departments to prepare a monthly ‘Result Frame Document’ and submit it for discussion in the monthly meeting to be held every first Thursday of the month.

In an official order, the municipal commissioner said that the overall development of the city is carried out by making necessary financial provisions in the annual budget.

Rapid urbanisation, along with the development of basic amenities of the newly-merged villages, has to be taken into consideration by the civic administration to carry out the development and meet the expectations of the citizens.

“It is the responsibility of the civic administration to implement schemes and projects proposed in the annual budget while ensuring better basic civic amenities to improve the standard of the living of the citizens,” said Rao, in his order.

He said it was needed to plan the 100 per cent implementation of the civic budget for 2018-19, along with the effective execution of various civic projects and schemes for which, there is a need for better coordination between the offices of civic department in main building and ward offices.

“If there is better coordination of development work and administration then the implementation of civic budget and various projects becomes easy. There would be a monthly meeting of heads of all civic departments on first Thursday of every month as a part of the coordination activity,” Rao said.

The first meeting is scheduled for September 6. The head of civic departments would be given detailed information on the monthly meetings.

“The head of civic departments will have to prepare a Result Frame Document of its work proposed in the civic budget and important administrative work to be discussed in meetings. There should be detail information on the questions related to PMC raised in the state legislative assembly and council and various other state committee and the action by the civic administration on it,” he said.

There should be details on the status of court cases, issues raised by the audit department informed in the meeting.

There would be review taken in the meeting on the citizens’ complaint through PMC CARE, PMO or Aaple Sarkar portal, Lokshahi Din.

In every monthly meeting, the civic department would have to present targets for the implementation of the infrastructure and development works, important schemes, revenue collection and other works as mentioned in the civic budget.

“The heads of civic departments have to ensure that the information to be tabled in the meeting is correct,” Rao said.

The municipal commissioner has also issued directions to heads of all civic departments to ensure their presence in the general body meeting till the end.

“It is mandatory for the head of civic departments to be present for the general body meeting till the end. If the department head is unable to attend due to valid reason then the deputy should be present with the complete details of the subject that are likely to be raised in the meeting,” he said in another order.

If the department head wants to leave the general body meeting in between, the concerned officer should take prior permission from the mayor and municipal commissioner, he said. This, he added, is being done as it has been noticed that some heads of civic departments are not present for the complete meeting till the end and there have been complaints on the same from elected representatives pointing out the waste of time of the general body meeting due to the absence of officers in the meeting.

